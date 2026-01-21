'We're reasonably close to a deal to end Ukraine war': Trump
He added he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought "we're reasonably close" to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid," he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.
Trump made his remarks during a question and answer session with a moderator at the World Economic Forum at Davos.
