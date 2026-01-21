US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought "we're reasonably close" to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.

"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid," he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Trump made his remarks during a question and answer session with a moderator at the World Economic Forum at Davos.