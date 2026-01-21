DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 'We're reasonably close to a deal to end Ukraine war': Trump

'We're reasonably close to a deal to end Ukraine war': Trump

He added he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day

article_Author
Reuters
Davos (Switzerland), Updated At : 09:18 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. Reuters
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought "we're reasonably close" to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.

Advertisement

"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid," he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Advertisement

Trump made his remarks during a question and answer session with a moderator at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts