Athens [Greece], May 29 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, leading an all-party delegation, said they highlighted India's suffering from cross-border terrorism by Pakistan during their visit to Greece.

Kanimozhi emphasised the need for the European Union and the United Nations Security Council to recognise and hold accountable state-sponsored terrorism.

She added that India's strong historical ties with Greece helped convey their message, and they left with a positive sense of support from Greece.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kanimozhi said, "We have been able to convey that India has been hurt by cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, and now we can no longer distinguish between terror and state-sponsored terrorism. We've also emphasised that the European Union and the United Nations Security Council must take cognisance and ensure accountability... Historically, we have a trade and deep-rooted relationship with Greece, so they have understood where we come from and what we're trying to say. We're returning with a positive feeling that Greece stands with us..."

AAP MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, part of the same delegation, said the team received strong support during their visit to Greece.

Mittal added that the Indian diaspora in Greece voiced their support for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming India's image as a peace-loving nation. "...We have received a good response. All have said with an open heart that they will support India on all the national and international forums and will also condemn the Pakistan-sponsored terrorsim... The Indian diaspora here said that we support India, PM Modi and will tell the world that we are a peace-loving country," Mittal said.

While Capt Brijesh Chowta (Retd) said India and Greece, as ancient civilizational nations, naturally share common values.

Speaking about India's outreach under Operation Sindoor, Chowta explained that the mission is not only focused on countering Pakistan but also aims to dismantle the broader terror infrastructure.

"...Greece and India are two civilizational nations...and naturally, we would expect a country like Greece to support India's endeavour. What we're trying to do through Operations Sindoor is not just about dealing with a state like Pakistan, which is, of course, our primary target. But Operation Sindoor is also about uprooting the entire terror infrastructure. It's about leading the battle against terrorism, which India is doing in a very Dharmic way," Chowta said.

Former Indian Ambassador to the European Union, Manjeev Singh Puri, emphasised that all civilisational nations must unite against terrorism and bring perpetrators to justice.

Puri stated that Greece has a deep understanding of terrorism and is fully aware of the role Pakistan has played in spreading it globally. "...All civilizational nations must be against terrorism, must bring terrorists to justice and must ensure that terrorism has no plan. Greece has its own understanding of terrorism, and a very strong understanding. They also know the country from which terrorism has spread all over the world, and I mean strictly. I should say Pakistan. They are well aware of it. They've been strong in telling us that they stand with us," Puri said.

The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, also includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

