West Asia conflict: Indigo announces further restrictions in flights to and from Dubai

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, IndiGo on Sunday announced further flight restrictions to and from Dubai.

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According to IndiGo, due to the development, some flights scheduled to operate between March 15 and 17 have been affected.

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"Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, leading to changes in flight schedules. As a result, some flights scheduled to operate between 15-17 March have been affected," the airline said in a statement.

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"Customers are requested to note the following: Customers are requested to check their flight status at bit.ly/31paVKQ before leaving for the airport. We are sending timely notifications to customers through their registered contact details. Customers may also contact our Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838 for further assistance. We remain committed to supporting our customers, while keeping the safety of our customers, crew and aircraft our top priority," the airline said.

The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas

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Spice Jet on Sunday announced that it is operating special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to India.

Spice Jet further said that flight operations to/from Dubai have been further restricted, which may result in changes to flight schedules.

In a post on X, it said, "Travel Update: Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, flight operations to/from Dubai have been further restricted, which may result in changes to flight schedules. We are actively communicating the passengers about the changes via SMS/Email on the registered contact details. Passengers are advised to check their flight status via https://spicejet.com/#status before leaving for the airport, and can contact our 24x7 Reservation Helpline numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 or +91 (0)124 7101600 for any immediate assistance."

https://x.com/flyspicejet/status/2033073850880295173?s=20

"SpiceJet operates special flights from Fujairah to India. Check your flight status before heading to the airport," it added.

https://x.com/flyspicejet/status/2033103810638524427?s=20

Gulf Air too issued an advisory that several of its flights are operating via Dammam.

In a post on X, the Gulf Air said, "Update: As the closure of Bahrain airspace continues, Gulf Air is temporarily operating a number of commercial flights via Dammam. Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) Mar 16."

https://x.com/GulfAir/status/2033091703125545287?s=20

"Gulf Air has expanded its operations via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam. All passengers can now book commercial flights to LHR, BOM & BKK on http://gulfair.com or the Gulf Air app for travel between 15-16 March, with new dates to be announced in due course," it added.

https://x.com/GulfAir/status/2033093570219880504?s=20

https://x.com/GulfAir/status/2033096778589855787?s=20

A statement by Spice Jet said that in addition to these services, the airline is also operating a special flight from Dubai to Pune today to assist passengers looking to travel to India. (ANI)

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