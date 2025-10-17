West Asia success will help end Ukraine war, Trump tells Putin

US President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and expressed hope that the “success” in West Asia would help end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday in this regard.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, and it was a very productive one... I actually believe that the success in (West Asia) will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia-Ukraine,” Trump said.

He added that, at the conclusion of the call, the two leaders agreed that there will be a meeting of the parties’ high level advisors next week.

“The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio...President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary,” Trump added.