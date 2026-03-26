West Asia War: US has shared 15-point plan with Iran via Pakistan, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan on Thursday claimed it is facilitating indirect communication between Washington and Tehran, with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar asserting that the United States has conveyed a 15-point proposal to Iran through Islamabad amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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Seeking to dispel what he described as “unnecessary speculation” over formal peace talks, Dar said the current engagement is limited to message relays rather than structured negotiations.

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“In reality, US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan,” he said, indicating that Tehran is presently deliberating on the American proposal.

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The Pakistani minister added that several regional players, including Turkiye and Egypt, are supporting the initiative, pointing to a broader diplomatic push to explore de-escalation pathways as hostilities continue.

Dar reiterated Islamabad’s position that dialogue remains the only viable route to stability. “Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond,” he said, emphasising diplomacy as the preferred course.

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His remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions and competing claims over backchannel efforts to bridge the widening gulf between Washington and Tehran, with no formal framework publicly acknowledged so far.