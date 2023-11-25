West can't have AI monopoly: Putin

PTI

Moscow, November 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday announced a plan to endorse a national strategy for the development of artificial intelligence, emphasising that it’s essential to prevent a Western monopoly.

Putin noted that “it’s imperative to use Russian solutions in the field of creating reliable and transparent artificial intelligence systems that are also safe for humans”.

“Monopolistic dominance of such foreign technology in Russia is unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible,” Putin said.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Russia #Vladimir Putin