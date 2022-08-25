West salutes Ukraine on I-Day

Kyiv, August 24
The West pledged unwavering support for Ukraine as the country marked its Independence Day on Wednesday, coinciding with the six-month milestone of Russia’s invasion.
In Britain, floral and musical tributes punctuated a show of solidarity as Ukraine commemorated its 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. Like London, Brussels also chose to dress up for the occasion. The Belgian city decked itself out in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. US President Joe Biden, too, announced $3 bn aid. — AP
6 months of invasion
9,000 Ukrainian military personnel killed in war so far
Committed to our broad-based ties that encompass so many domains. S Jaishankar, EAM
