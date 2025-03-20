Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her press briefing on Wednesday (local time), said that the parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict have never been closer to a ceasefire than they are now.

Leavitt stated that intelligence sharing with Ukraine will continue.

"We've never been this close to peace and it is only because of President Trump that we are here. I think that a couple of years ago, as you all reported on the war, it was incomprehensible to have a partial ceasefire in this conflict, and today, that is true because of the leadership of this President," she said.

"Intelligence sharing in terms of defence for Ukraine will continue to be shared," she added.

Leavitt also mentioned that Trump had a "very good" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they mainly discussed topics from his earlier call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"When it comes to Ukraine, I do have a statement from the National Security Advisor and the Secretary of State. I would like to reiterate what the President said earlier following his call with President Zelenskyy this morning. He said he just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on a call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz to give an accurate description of the points discussed," she said.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce echoed Leavitt's remarks, saying, "One thing that is clear is that, as I've noted, we've never been closer to a full ceasefire."

Bruce said that United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff noted that they are a short way away from the ceasefire.

"As Envoy Witkoff noted last night, we are just a short way away from a complete ceasefire. That is clearly the goal. The goal has always been a ceasefire, within which we can begin negotiations for lasting peace. This agreement reflects our progress toward ending the conflict and is the first agreement that has created the potential for de-escalation, which is what we want. Of course, this brings us closer to a full ceasefire," she said.

Bruce said that Trump and Putin agreed on the terms of a ceasefire and movement to peace.

"They agreed the movement to peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire as well as technical negotiations on implementation of a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. Full ceasefire and permanent peace... In addition to these conversations, a special envoy Witkoff met with Putin last week. Last weekend, Secretary Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and, of course, Secretary Rubio and National Security Adviser Waltz met with the Ukrainian delegation. Negotiations will continue in Saudi Arabia in the coming days," she said.

Commenting on Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilian establishments, Bruce said that such attacks are exactly what Trump is trying to stop, emphasizing his commitment to peace. She added that Trump has urged both sides to move toward a ceasefire.

"On reports of Russian strikes and civilian infrastructure overnight, attacks like these are precisely what President Trump is committed to peace. It is time for the death and destruction to stop and for an end to the senseless war. Secretary Rubio has said, there is no military solution to this war. All sites need to move to a ceasefire. President Trump has made this clear as well. We cannot get to the table for negotiations to end the war without a ceasefire in place. The shooting has to stop first," she said. (ANI)

