DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / WFP raises alarm as 10 million Afghans face hunger due to aid cuts

WFP raises alarm as 10 million Afghans face hunger due to aid cuts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:00 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 8 (ANI): The World Food Programme (WFP) has once again raised alarm over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, stating that ten million people are in urgent need of food assistance this summer, but only one million can be supported due to funding shortages, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

The UN-affiliated agency's warning comes amid a sharp decline in international aid, leaving millions of Afghan families grappling with poverty, malnutrition, and economic instability. Experts believe the solution lies in improving international relations and effectively utilizing Afghanistan's natural and human resources.

"To curb poverty, we must consider two key strategies: first, maintaining constructive and effective international relations; and second, utilizing both renewable and non-renewable natural and human resources efficiently. Therefore, with proper management, these resources must be used wisely and effectively," said Abdul Zahoor Modabber, an economic affairs analyst.

Advertisement

Afghanistan continues to top the list of countries drawing global humanitarian concern following recent political changes. According to Tolo News, despite the increase in urgent needs, many Afghans remain without access to aid.

Mohammad Javid, a resident of Kabul, said: "If there were aid, we could manage. Even without work, we somehow got by. But when there is work, we don't need aid. There are plenty of street carts, and they distribute cards to people but we don't have any connections to get one."

Advertisement

The Ministry of Economy claims to have initiated programs aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment, which it says could alleviate some of the nation's pressing challenges.

"Simply distributing food aid cannot fully address the needs of our people. Instead, lifting economic sanctions and international support for programs that strengthen families, create jobs, and enhance purchasing power can lead to real economic improvement," said Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.

According to Tolo News, the key drivers of poverty and hunger in Afghanistan include soaring unemployment, reduced foreign assistance, natural disasters, and lack of access to essential health and education services. These factors have led to widespread displacement and forced many children into labor. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts