WH Covid Coordinator Ashish Jha to leave post

Washington: Indian-American physician Dr Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the Covid response, will leave the position by June end, an official statement said. Jha, 52, was appointed as the White House Covid Coordinator in April 2022 and will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the varsity’s school of public health. pti
Iran detains cartoonist, journalists seek release
Dubai: Iranian authorities arrested a cartoonist, Atena Farghadani, who has a history of being imprisoned for political posts on her Instagram account, her lawyer said on Friday. The reason behind her detention is not clear. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Farghadani must be released. Agencies
