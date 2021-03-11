Whale taken out from Seine, euthanised

Paris: French authorities say a beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine river has died after it was successfully removed from the French waterway. ap

'The Snowman' author Briggs dies at 88

London: British children's author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Briggs’ family said he died on Tuesday. ap