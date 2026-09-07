“What I like about PM Modi is when you say something, you do it”: Luxembourg Dy PM lauds India’s efficiency, leadership

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday lauded India’s “efficiency” and leadership on the global stage, saying that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a commitment, it is followed by action.

Bettel made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here in the national capital, where he praised India’s approach to building bridges between countries and addressing global challenges.

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“What I like also, it's with you, also with Prime Minister Modi, it's when you say something, you do it also,” Bettel said.

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Recalling cooperation between India and Luxembourg during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bettel said he was particularly impressed by the speed and efficiency with which India followed through on its commitments.

“Your Prime Minister said, 'we are going to do it'. Usually, when we say that in Europe, it's the start of discussions to see how we can fulfil the promises. In India, this was the start but also the end because the next day everything was done,” he said.

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“I was impressed also by the efficiency of the political statements that you do,” he added.

Bettel also thanked the Indian leadership for its role in building bridges amid global conflicts and uncertainties, stressing that a pragmatic approach to international challenges is ultimately “in favour of people.”

“Some of the countries do not understand that when you want to build bridges, it is important to be pragmatic. And it's not being against someone; it is in favour of people,” the Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister said.

He expressed hope that India would continue to demonstrate the same efficiency in dealing with conflicts and challenges confronting the world.

“This is what I really hope that you will be able to be as efficient as you were also in the past in all these conflicts that we have nowadays,” Bettel said.

Describing India and Luxembourg as friends and highlighting the importance of trusted and honest relations, Bettel said the two countries had made significant progress in deepening bilateral ties over the years.

He also underlined the growing economic relationship between the two nations and said Luxembourg's Economy Minister was holding separate discussions aimed at further strengthening economic cooperation.

Bettel, who is on an official visit to India, also thanked the Indian government for its warm welcome and expressed eagerness to continue discussions with the Indian leadership.

Meanwhile, during the discussions between the two leaders, Jaishankar underlined how trade, investment and financial cooperation are at the heart of India-Luxembourg ties, as he welcomed Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel to India.

He thanked Luxembourg for its “very strong support” for the India-EU FTA and noted that the agreement had crossed an important milestone and was now moving towards its entry into force.

Bettel is on a three-day official visit to India, from September 7 to September 9.

The Deputy PM will also visit Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus. (ANI)

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