What is Gaza's Rafah border crossing and why is it important?

October 24

The Rafah crossing is the main entrance and exit point to the Gaza Strip from Egypt. It has become a focal point of efforts to deliver aid to Palestinians since Israel imposed a "total siege" on the enclave following a deadly incursion by Hamas militants on October 7.

What is the latest on aid to the Gaza strip?

Humanitarian deliveries through Rafah began on October 21 after delays, even as U.N. agencies said they were not enough to meet the needs of the 2.3 million population. A third convoy of aid trucks entered the crossing from Egypt on October 23.

About 34 trucks passed through the crossing daily on October 21, 22 and 23, aid and security sources said.

U.N. officials say about 100 trucks would be needed each day to meet essential needs in densely populated Gaza, where stocks of food, water and fuel have run low.

Where is the Rafah crossing and who controls it?

The crossing is at the south of the Gaza Strip, a narrow sliver of land wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. It is controlled by Egypt.

Why is the Rafah crossing so important in this conflict?

In response to the cross-border infiltration by Hamas fighters on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, Israel imposed a total blockade of Gaza, cutting off electricity and stopping supplies of food and fuel.

More than 5,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities. The blockade leaves Rafah as the only route for humanitarian aid to Gaza and the only exit point for Gaza residents seeking to flee.

Why is access across Rafah restricted by Egypt?

Egypt is wary of insecurity near the border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an Islamist insurgency that peaked after 2013 and has now largely been suppressed.

Since Hamas took control in Gaza in 2007, Egypt has helped enforce a blockade of the enclave and heavily restricted the flow of people and goods.

In 2008, tens of thousands of Palestinians crossed into Sinai after Hamas blasted holes in border fortifications, prompting Egypt to build a stone and cement wall.

Egypt has acted as a mediator between Israel and Palestinian factions during past conflicts and periods of unrest. But in those situations it has also locked down the border, allowing aid to enter and medical evacuees to leave but preventing any large-scale movement of people.

Why are Arab states so reluctant to take in Palestinians?

Arab countries have deep-rooted fears that Israel's latest war with Hamas in Gaza could spark a new wave of permanent displacements.

Egypt, the only Arab state to share a border with Gaza, and Jordan, which flanks the Israeli-occupied West Bank, have both warned against Palestinians being forced off their land.

For Palestinians, the idea of leaving or being driven out of territory where they want to forge a state carries echoes of the "Nakba", or "catastrophe", when many fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

Israel contests the assertion it drove Palestinians out, saying it was attacked by five Arab states after its creation.

Reuters

#Gaza #Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel #Palestine