"What is the US really up to?" Jairam Ramesh questions US invite to Pakistan on Army Day

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the US for inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir to US Army Day celebrations on June 14.

Jairam Ramesh condemned the decision, citing the 'two nation' remarks by Munir just before the Pahalgam terror attacks.

In a post on X, he said, "This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India."

Jairam Ramesh called US' comment on Pakistan - 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign' - a setback for India.

In a post on X, he said, "Recently, the head of the US Central Command called Pakistan a 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign'. What will our Prime Minister and his ovation say to this? Is this not a diplomatic setback for India?"

Munir is reportedly set to arrive in Washington DC, following an invitation from his American counterpart to participate in the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The main festivities for the US Army parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's birthday, The News reported.

Munir has been invited to the commemorative event. This visit comes weeks after a conflict between India and Pakistan.

The US Army's 250th anniversary will be marked with a large-scale festival and parade in Washington on Saturday, June 14. The event is expected to feature approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.

The most recent time the US hosted a military parade was in 1991, to mark the end of the Gulf War. The National Victory parade featured around 8,000 service members, and about 2,00,000 people watched the parade. According to The Washington Post, the event cost USD 8 million, as per CBS News. (ANI)

