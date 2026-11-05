What Punjab can learn from America’s tsunami

The Democratic wave that swept America on November 3 had a familiar sound in Norcross, Georgia. “Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal,” the congregation called at a local gurdwara as it welcomed Jyot Singh, the first Sikh American elected to the Georgia legislature. His victory came on a night when voters delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump and gave Democrats control of both houses of Congress.

Singh grew up without health insurance. He knew what that was like and central to his campaign was a promise to expand Medicaid so more families could afford a doctor. At the federal level, at least five Indian Americans won seats in the US House of Representatives. Voters returned Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam. Florida elected Pia Dandiya, a former school principal, to her first term. In Washington state, Sikh legislator Manka Dhingra retained her state Senate seat.

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The election changed both who represents Americans and what the Democratic Party stands for. The first change was clearest in Kansas. Adam Hamilton, a Methodist pastor who criticised Trump’s tariffs and campaigned on affordability, became the first Democrat in 94 years to win a US Senate seat there. Roughly half the voters in the Associated Press national survey said the cost of living was crucial to their vote. A similar share said the same about corruption.

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The shift within the party came earlier, in the primaries. The Democratic Socialists of America organised volunteers to take their case directly to voters. In New York City alone, about 8,500 volunteers knocked on more than 750,000 doors for candidates endorsed by the local chapter. They campaigned on universal health care, affordable childcare and the influence of corporate money. Five newcomers backed by the DSA or its chapters won House seats in reliably Democratic districts. Their victories took the socialist contingent from two to at least seven. Organisers had moved the party to the left by changing the candidates it sent to Congress.

Michigan showed that some of those ideas could win beyond Democratic strongholds. Two years after backing Trump, the state elected physician Abdul El-Sayed, who will be the first Muslim in the US Senate. He campaigned for Medicare for All, abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, and ending unconditional military aid to Israel. His wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, has family roots in Karnataka.

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For Punjab, immigration policy reaches into family life. Between January 20 and July 22, 2025, the US deported 1,703 Indian nationals. Of these, 620 came from Punjab, more than from any other state. The Sikh Coalition reported that ICE detained two brothers at a fingerprint appointment. Nearly ten months passed before they returned to their wives and children. The victories in Georgia and Michigan also come 25 years after Balbir Singh Sodhi was murdered in Arizona by a man who mistook him for a Muslim.

Punjab also has an interest in the economic decisions ahead. A Ludhiana exporter facing a US tariff needs to know whether an American buyer will demand a discount or cut an order. On the war in Iran, about six in ten American voters thought military action had been a mistake. The next spending votes will show how far Congress is prepared to challenge Trump on Iran and military aid to Israel.

State ballots gave voters a direct say on other concerns. Democrats won governorships in Texas and Georgia after calling for a pause on new data centres over their demands for water and electricity. Missouri voters rejected an attempt to restore restrictions on most abortions. Congress can also use hearings to establish how officials responded when girls reported sexual abuse by Jeffrey Epstein.