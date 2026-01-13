Kyiv [Ukraine], January 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) said the ongoing large-scale protests in Iran amount to an "uprising" and asserted that the developments signal mounting pressure on Russia.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the situation in Iran carries wider geopolitical implications, particularly for Moscow.

"What is happening in Iran now - large-scale protests, effectively an uprising - is a clear sign that things won't get easier for Russia. And every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from the current regime that has brought so much evil to Ukraine and to other countries," he wrote.

The Ukrainian President emphasised that the international community must act decisively at this juncture.

"It is crucial that the world does not miss this moment when changes are possible. Every leader, every country, and international organisations must step in now and help the people remove those guilty of what Iran has sadly become," he said, adding, "Everything can be different."

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the actions of Iranian authorities, particularly the use of force against protesters and said that "respect for fundamental freedoms is a universal requirement".

"I condemn the state violence that indiscriminately targets Iranian women and men who courageously demand respect for their rights. Respect for fundamental freedoms is a universal requirement, and we stand alongside those who defend them," Macron said in his post.

Further, European Council President Antonio Costa said the Iranian regime must immediately halt its repression of citizens.

Sharing a post on X, the European Council President wrote, "The Iranian regime must stop the violent repression of its own people. We stand with the brave Iranians demanding basic rights, dignity, and freedom."

This comes amid large demonstrations that were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump announced a sweeping trade measure targeting countries that "continue to do business with Iran", imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all their business dealings with the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."

"Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in his post. (ANI)

