DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / What's viral straw-licking prank that got French tourist fined S$600 in Singapore

What's viral straw-licking prank that got French tourist fined S$600 in Singapore

article_Author
AP
Singapore, Updated At : 09:57 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A French student was fined 600 Singapore dollars (USD 465) after pleading guilty on Thursday to a public nuisance charge in Singapore for filming himself licking a straw from an orange juice vending machine and putting it back in what lawyers described as a social media stunt.

Advertisement

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 19, admitted to licking the straw and returning it to the vending machine while recording the act for his online followers. It happened at a shopping mall in March and he was charged in April after his video spread rapidly.

Advertisement

Another charge of mischief was taken into consideration during sentencing. The court imposed the fine and did not order any community-based sentence after considering mitigating factors.

Advertisement

The public nuisance charge carries a penalty of up to three months in prison. Prosecutors sought only the maximum fine of 2,000 Singapore dollars (USD 1,551), saying the staged act was intended for social media and risked undermining confidence in the hygiene of a commonly used vending machine.

They noted Maximilien retrieved the straw himself, no member of the public used it, there was no evidence of harm, he was young and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement

Maximilien studies in a business school in Singapore, but prosecutors told the court he would also be in France from September to December as part of his studies.

Prosecutors said immigration authorities will decide if Maximilien can keep his student pass in Singapore after considering all relevant factors.

Defence counsel Kalidass Murugayan said the student has been living in Singapore without family support and expressed deep remorse for his actions. He said the video was a stunt for social media followers and that Maximilien later removed the contaminated straw from the machine to use for his own drink, meaning it was never intended for anyone else.

"He is truly sorry for having caused all this trouble," the lawyer said. His parents will ensure that he paid the fine himself, the counsel added. The student left the court without speaking to reporters.

IJooz, the company operating the juice vending machine, filed a police report over the stunt and sanitised the dispenser while replacing all 500 straws in the machine. It has said it would upgrade its machines to include measures such as individually packaged straws and compartments that unlock only after the transaction is completed.

Singapore, a densely populated city-state, tightly regulates public behaviour and cleanliness and has strong penalties for littering and vandalism.

What's the viral prank

It refers to a viral prank in Singapore: an 18/19-year-old French tourist filmed himself licking a straw at a public orange-juice vending machine and putting it back, in a stunt that echoed the earlier "sushi terrorism" contamination-prank trend.

The video went viral in March 2026, and Singapore authorities took it seriously given the city-state's strict public hygiene and order laws — he was charged with mischief and public nuisance. He ended up pleading guilty, and just today he was fined S$600 (about US$465) on the public nuisance charge, with the judge deciding a fine was appropriate given his age and the nature of the offense rather than probation or community sentencing, reports South China Morning Post.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts