WhatsApp starts rolling out new calling interface for select Android users

San Francisco, February 12
Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on Android.
According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.5.4 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some users.
A few users are also able to see the change on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.5.3.
As of now, the new interface was not spotted on the iOS beta app, but the report says that WhatsApp might roll out to WhatsApp too in a future update.
To understand who is speaking on a group voice call, WhatsApp is working on bringing waveforms so that users can identify the speaker.
In addition, WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding users about their account ban reviews.
WhatsApp is also working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users.
With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83
He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...
Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours
Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel
Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift
Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...