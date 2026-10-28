WHC seeks explanation from Meta over removal of Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 organising committee has written to the Mumbai Police, Delhi Police and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), seeking their intervention to obtain an explanation from Meta over the removal of a video featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the video, the Chief Minister appeals to Hindus to participate in the World Hindu Congress, which will be held in Mumbai from December 18-20, 2026, as per a press release.

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According to the organisers, the video was published on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms on October 26. Within a few hours, it was restricted from being viewed in Bharat, with a notification citing legal requirements under the applicable Information Technology Rules. The organisers re-uploaded the video on the night of 26 October, but it was removed again on October 27.

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As per the release, the WHC has expressed concern that Meta has cited only vague legal requirements, without naming the specific legal provision or platform policy under which the video was restricted.

It has also voiced apprehension that bias against Hindu causes may have been a factor in the decision, and has questioned the fairness and consistency of Meta’s content moderation policies. The organisers have urged the authorities to seek clarity from Meta on the grounds for the removal, to examine whether the action was consistent with applicable laws and regulations, and to ensure that the restricted content is reinstated.

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They have also asked that content moderation policies be applied fairly, without religious or ideological bias, so that such action is not repeated against Hindu content in future.

Separately, the WHC has written directly to Meta, seeking a formal explanation for the removal and clarification of the reasons behind it. The WHC has called for transparency and a clear response from Meta on the action taken against the video, for the restricted content to be reinstated, and for assurance that such removals will not happen again.

The Chief Minister’s video welcomes participants to Mumbai, the host city and state for this year’s gathering.

The World Hindu Congress 2026 will be held in Mumbai from December 18-20 under the theme “Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam” (Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve). It will feature seven concurrent thematic conferences on Economy, Education, Media, Politics, Women, Youth and Hindu Organisations. Participation is limited to 4,000 registered delegates.

According to the release, the World Hindu Congress is an initiative of Swami Vigyananand, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and is organised by the World Hindu Foundation.

It brings together Hindu leaders, activists, thinkers and organisations from across the world on a common platform. Held every four years, it has previously taken place in New Delhi (2014, 1,800 delegates from 53 countries), Chicago (2018, over 2,450 delegates from 60 countries) and Bangkok (2023, 2,300 delegates from 62 countries).

Distinguished leaders from government, industry, media and culture have confirmed their participation in the World Hindu Congress 2026.

Among those confirmed so far are: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Sanjeev Sanyal, Managing Director and CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Ashishkumar Chauhan, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Sumant Sinha and Lyricist, Screenwriter and Poet Manoj Muntashir. (ANI)

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