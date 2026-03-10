"When it comes to foreign interference, Iranian people unite": Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, said that despite internal differences and challenges, the Iranian people stand united when it comes to foreign interference, stressing that any external involvement in Iran's internal affairs is strongly opposed by the nation.

In a text interview with ANI, when asked about how US President Donald Trump had earlier stated that Iran's future leader should be chosen with his approval, Ambassador Fathali said that such remarks by the US President represent "a lack of understanding of the Iranian people."

He noted, "Our people may have different views and even various challenges within the country, but one thing has always been clear: when it comes to foreign interference, the Iranian people unite. They strongly oppose any external interference in their internal affairs. This is a well-known reality in the contemporary history of Iran."

"Just as they miscalculated regarding the war and were surprised by the developments, unfortunately, they also took positions regarding Iran's leadership that have now left them with nothing but surprise and a clearer demonstration of their misunderstanding of Iranian society," Fathali said.

He underlined, "Throughout history, the Iranian people have shown that they are extremely sensitive about their independence and national sovereignty. Today, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen based on the will of the Iranian nation, not the will of the U.S. government."

Recently, US President Donald Trump expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran. During a press conference on Monday (local time), he told the media, "I was disappointed because we think it's going to lead to just more of the same problem for the country. I was disappointed to see their choice."

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has been announced as the third Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution following a decision by the country's Assembly of Experts after days of deliberation. He replaces his father as the new Supreme Leader of Iran following the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in US-Israel military strikes.

The announcement came late Sunday night (local time), marking a pivotal moment in the political and religious leadership of the Islamic Republic.

The clerical body responsible for appointing the country's supreme leader confirmed the decision in a formal statement, declaring: "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Apart from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Israel and the US joint military strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region. Israel, along with the US, continued its strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militant groups. (ANI)

