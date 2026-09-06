"When knowledge is shared, innovation grows": MEA highlights India’s BRICS Chairship focus on innovation, resilience

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 is focusing on innovation, knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence to strengthen capabilities and foster collaboration among member countries, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Sunday.

Sharing visuals in a post on X, Jaiswal said, "From innovation to action. Through knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure and AI, India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 is fostering collaboration, strengthening capabilities and enabling new solutions."

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From innovation to action. Through knowledge sharing, mentorship, digital infrastructure and AI, India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 is fostering collaboration, strengthening capabilities and enabling new solutions. 🎥 Watch as we build a future-ready BRICS, together.#BRICS2026… pic.twitter.com/kuYiDnfALp — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2026

The video, titled "India's BRICS Chairship 2026: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability", highlighted innovation as one of the key areas of focus under India’s BRICS Chairship.

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"The greatest breakthroughs are built when knowledge moves, and talent finds room to grow," the video said, outlining initiatives being developed under the innovation pillar.

"In 2026, this is what we are building," it said, highlighting a startup fund, incubator network and youth platform aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and young founders.

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The video further highlighted a "research repository", called "one library of science for eleven countries", along with efforts to use digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence across sectors.

"Digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence being put to work in the fields, in clinics, in labour markets, and on city transit. And invention protected," the video said, highlighting digital agriculture, digital health, skills and jobs, and urban mobility.

Among the outcomes listed under the innovation pillar were the Digital Health Architecture for Continuum of Care Compendium, BRICS Startup Innovation Fund, BRICS Urban Mobility Hub, Digital Agriculture Network, Urban Research & Knowledge Network, DPI Pilot Projects, AI-enabled Cultural Object Identification, Youth Startup Platform and Traditional Medicine Knowledge Compendium.

"And these are only some of them. When knowledge is shared, innovation grows, and progress is shared by all," the video said.

The video concluded with the message, "Together, we are building."

The Ministry’s visuals came alongside an earlier video shared by the official X handle of BRICS India 2026, which focused on strengthening resilience and building foundations for communities to thrive.

"Building foundations for communities to thrive. With better access to trade finance, social security, connectivity and sustainable agriculture, BRICS is moving towards a more resilient tomorrow," the post said.

Building foundations for communities to thrive. With better access to trade finance, social security, connectivity and sustainable agriculture, BRICS is moving towards a more resilient tomorrow.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship pic.twitter.com/jBXgLPv1Bb — BRICS 2026 (@BricsIndia2026) September 6, 2026

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First", said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release earlier. (ANI)

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