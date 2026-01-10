When Pakistan Defence Minister calls for Netanyahu’s ‘kidnapping’ like Maduro, interview cut short on Live TV

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif sparked controversy during a televised interview after calling on the US and Turkey to “kidnap” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and bring him to trial over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Speaking to senior journalist Hamid Mir on Geo News, Asif described Netanyahu as the “worst criminal of humanity” and referred to arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Israeli leader. “Netanyahu is the most wanted criminal. America should abduct him and bring him to trial. If the US is humanity’s friend, it will do it,” Asif said.

Shocking: Pak defence minister urges Turkey to abduct @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on live TV show. He also hints at 'punishing' those behind Netanyahu (Trump) before getting off air by news anchor.pic.twitter.com/KOg70n8oJL — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) January 8, 2026

He made the remarks while referencing the recent US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, suggesting Washington should take similar action against Netanyahu. When Mir raised the possibility of Turkey detaining the Israeli prime minister and bringing him to Ankara, Asif responded, “Turkey may abduct Netanyahu, and we Pakistanis are praying for it.”

Asif further alleged that Israel’s actions against Palestinians were unprecedented, claiming, “No community has done what Israel has done to Palestinians in the last 4,000–5,000 years. He is the biggest criminal of humanity.”

The interview took a tense turn when Asif appeared to imply that countries backing Netanyahu should also be punished. Without naming any leader, he remarked, “And the people who are supporting him, what does the law say about those supporting the guilty…”

At that point, Mir abruptly cut him off, calling for a commercial break. “Khawaja sahab, you are the defence minister of Pakistan. After hearing your words, many people may think you are talking about [US President] Donald Trump. I don’t know who you are referring to, so I will take a break,” Mir said.

Following the break, Geo News announced that Asif would not continue on air. According to The Jerusalem Post, the interruption appeared to be a damage-control effort, as Pakistan has been seeking to improve relations with the United States in recent months.

Islamabad has been cautious in managing its foreign policy, particularly after tensions with India during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan has publicly praised US President Donald Trump in recent weeks, even backing him for the Nobel Peace Prize, while also balancing its close ties with China.

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and has consistently opposed its military operations in Gaza. It strongly supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and remains one of the few Muslim countries whose passports explicitly prohibit travel to Israel.