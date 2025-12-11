"Wherever I go, Indians show genuine compassion," says Dalai Lama ahead of his visit to Mungod, Karnataka

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama left Dharamshala on Thursday morning on a visit to Mungod, Karnataka. Many people including Tibetans and foreign devotees gathered at Kangra Airport to see him off.

Mundgod is home to several refugees from Tibet and is home to the Drepung Loseling Monastery and the Gaden Jangtse Monastic College.

Speaking to media persons at Kangra Airport the Dalai Lama told, "Actually I am going to South India. Wherever I go Indian public really showing the genuine compassion and we truly spiritual... thank you."

The Dalai Lama will stay in Delhi tonight and will go to Mungod, on Friday. It's his winter break and he likely to return Dharamshala in February 2026.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Tibetan government in-exile commemorated the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the 14th Dalai Lama and the 77th world Human Rights Day.

International delegations from the Czech Republic, Australia, France, Chile, New Zealand, and Fiji also joined the ceremony and address the gathering here. All the delegates expressed their support and solidarity for the cause of Tibet and ask China to resume the dialogue.

About two thousand Tibetans including officials of exile Tibetan government, members of Tibetan parliament in-exile, monks, nuns and school students gathered at the main Tibetan temple, Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang, here at the North Indian hill town Dharamshala.

The foreign delegates and Tibetan elected leaders deliver official statements. Meanwhile the Tibetan artists also perform cultural activities here.

While delivering an official statement of the Kashag (The Tibetan Secretariat), Sikyong Penpa Tsering the head of the Tibetan government in exile said, "Today marks the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace prize upon His Holiness the Great Fourteenth Dalai Lama of Tibet--the apostle of peace and the supreme leader of the Tibetan people, the International Human Rights Day and the Year of Compassion. The Kashag, on this convergence of the three momentous occasions, offers its deepest obeisance in body, speech, and mind, along with heartfelt greetings to His Holiness the Great Fourteenth Dalai Lama. We also extend our warmest felicitations to the honourable distinguished guests, dear friends and supporters of Tibet across the world." (ANI)

