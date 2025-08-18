DT
White House calls out local media for portraying illegal immigrant as 'innocent'

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], August 18 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday (local time) slammed a media report alleging that the US federal law enforcement agents had arrested an innocent 'moped driver' in Washington DC.

Leavitt alleged that the media house did not confirm the report with the White House before publishing, and stated that the individual referred to in the report was an illegal immigrant with a suspected affiliation with a gang.

In a post on X, she said, "Politico Playbook today was written to fear DC residents into believing federal law enforcement randomly arrested an innocent "moped driver." If Politico had reached out to the White House for comment before publishing, we could have provided them with the facts: The "moped driver" was an Illegal Alien Criminal from Venezuela with suspected gang affiliation and an active final order of removal from the country. Upon his arrest, the Illegal Alien Criminal resisted arrest and a law enforcement officer suffered a concussion as a result."

https://x.com/PressSec/status/1957182115407159491

The report by Politico alleged that the masked agents whose vests read simply "police", refused to reveal their identity and took the driver away without explaining him or the onlookers the reason behind the same.

Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that there have been 300 arrests in Washington DC.

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1957138468049649696

https://x.com/AGPamBondi/status/1957215741066772640

"Over 300 arrests in D.C. -- and counting: Just last night, our federal and DC law enforcement partners made 68 arrests and seized 15 illegal firearms. Homicide suspects, drug traffickers, and more are being charged. I'll continue to stand with you as we make DC safe again!"

Us President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social criticised Democrats, claiming they "want crime" in the cities under their control.

"These people are sick! They even want CRIME IN D.C., and other BLUE Cities throughout our Country, but don't worry, I won't let that happen. Just like our now secure Southern Border (ZERO illegals in last 3 months!), our cities will be Secure and Safe, and D.C. will lead the way!" he stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

