White House defends Joe Biden amid furore over classified documents

Washington, January 13

President Joe Biden takes classified documents and information “very seriously” and does not know what is in the secret papers found at the garage of his personal residence and private office, the White House (WH) has said, as it defended him amid a furor over the discovery.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, and the Bidens' personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

“It is important for the American people to know that the President has said he takes classified documents and information very seriously,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Biden’s aides found classified records, likely dating from his time as vice president 2009 to 2016, at his Wilmington home garage and at an office he used at a Washington-based think tank that bears his name.

Responding to a question, Jean-Pierre exuded confidence that a thorough review would show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.

The discovery of classified documents from the previous Obama administration has created a political storm, with comparisons being made with that of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump.

“In stark contrast to former president Trump's repeated attempts to obstruct efforts to recover hundreds of classified documents, President Biden’s team immediately turned over records to the National Archives once they were discovered,” said Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

James Comer, a Kentucky congressman and chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said, “We need to know who all has had access to the president.” Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump is also under investigation after 300 classified files were found by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago estate last year. — PTI

Special counsel to investigate issue

