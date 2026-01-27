White House distances Trump from "domestic terrorist" label as ICE shootings spark protests

Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday clarified that President Donald Trump has not described Alex Pretti as a "domestic terrorist," despite claims from other administration officials, as scrutiny continued over recent immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

During a White House press briefing, Leavitt stressed, "I have not heard the president characterize Mr. Pretti in that way. However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself."

Her comments followed remarks by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, both of whom had likened Pretti to a domestic terrorist after he was fatally shot in an encounter with federal agents on Saturday.

When asked again about the administration's comments and whether Miller would apologise for his characterisation of Pretti, Leavitt pointed to the ongoing inquiry.

She added, "Nobody here at the White House, including the President of the United States, wants to see Americans hurt or killed and losing their lives in American streets."

Amid the growing fallout over the shooting, Trump said he and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were on a "similar wavelength" after a phone call on the escalating crisis in Minneapolis following the killing of a US citizen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Trump shared details of the conversation on his social media platform Truth Social, writing that Walz had "called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota." He described the exchange positively, saying, "It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

Trump said he told Walz he would arrange for Tom Homan to contact him, adding, "The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future," while noting Walz was "happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I!"

The US President also pointed to what he described as successes in law-and-order efforts, stating, "We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have 'touched' and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!"

Trump had earlier said he was sending Homan, his top border security official, to Minnesota following Pretti's killing.

Federal officials have declined to provide critical details substantiating their claim that an agent shot Pretti in self-defence. A judge heard arguments on whether to temporarily halt the immigration crackdown in Minnesota, while a separate federal court hearing is scheduled today after a temporary restraining order blocked agencies from destroying or altering evidence linked to Pretti's killing.

These developments come as protests erupted in Minneapolis over the deaths of two US citizens during immigration enforcement operations, fuelling growing criticism of how federal agents are being deployed.

Renee Good, 37, a mother of three, was shot on January 7 during protests against the administration's militarised raids. On January 24, Pretti was killed at point-blank range after being restrained by federal officers.

Trump defended ICE's actions, suggesting Pretti may have been armed, despite reports noting he was licensed to carry a firearm and had already been disarmed.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison rejected the president's claims, calling them "flat-out insane."

The incidents have triggered legal challenges over the deployment of heavily armed, masked federal officers in Minnesota, with judges hearing arguments on whether the operations violate state sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Congressional Democrats have warned they may block federal funding unless reforms are introduced to immigration enforcement practices. (ANI)

