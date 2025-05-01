White House Dy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller calls for balanced trade relationship with China

Washington DC [US], May 1 (ANI): US Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller, has outlined the US trade goals with China, emphasising the need for a balanced relationship that protects American economic and national security interests.

On the occasion of the completion of the 100th day of the Trump administration, Miller stressed that the US will not allow China to steal American intellectual property, illegally dump and subsidise goods in the US market, manipulate its currency, or rack up an unsustainable trade deficit.

Miller said, "China is a unique situation. Obviously, the President (Trump) has talked at length about what happened to us economically since China's entrance into the World Trade Organization and the trillions and trillions of dollars of trade deficits that we've racked up with China over the period of that time and what that's meant for our national security, what that's meant for economic security, what that's meant for our supply chains. Obviously, right now, the Secretary of the Treasury is in the process of developing a plan that will answer the questions that you're talking about. Still, the president's goals have been very clear on these points, which is that he is not going to allow China to continue to steal our intellectual property, to continue to illegally dump and subsidise their goods in our markets, to manipulate their currency, to rack up an unsustainable trade deficit."

He further added, "We need to have a trade relationship with China that does not harm our nation's economic and national security, and that has to be the guidepost of any objective. At the same time, tariffs will bring significant revenue into this country, which will allow us to pursue our dramatic plan of tax cuts and reforms."

During a press briefing by US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Miller emphasised that the US will evaluate trade deals with other countries based on their potential to serve American interests. He noted that countries worldwide are eager to make trade deals with the US, and President Trump will personally ensure that these negotiations prioritise American interests.

Miller said, "Right now, countries from all over the world, because of President Trump's leadership, are desperate and dying to make trade deals with the United States. We're going to evaluate each of those deals, and President Trump is personally involved in making sure that these negotiations serve only one interest, which is the interests of the United States of America, and we'll end up with a deal in these cases where, the other countries, obviously, will have their own demands and their own interests, but nothing will go into effect that doesn't serve the interests of America and the American people."

Earlier, while delivering remarks on the completion of 100 days of the Trump 2.0 administration, Karoline Leavitt highlighted several decisions made under Donald Trump's leadership.

She had shared how under his leadership, the borders had been secured in "record time", which thus "ended the mass invasion of tens of millions of illegal aliens" into America.

She referred to other policy measures adopted, such as DOGE, changes in the energy and auto sectors, DEI, free speech and how Trump made it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two sexes, male and female. (ANI)

