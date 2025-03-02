White House row with Ukraine raises stakes for European summit in London

It was supposed to cap a week of whirlwind diplomacy advancing the prospect of peace in Ukraine.

But a summit of European leaders on Sunday has been overshadowed by the extraordinary scolding by US President Donald Trump of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday for being ungrateful for US support.

The London meeting has now taken on greater importance in defending the war-torn ally and shoring up the continent's defences.

Advertisement

“There's a real problem for European leaders to pick up the pieces and try and move forward,” Peter Ricketts, the former British national security adviser, told BBC radio on Saturday.

"It's going to be a damage limitation exercise. It's going to have to be an exercise in where do we go from here?”

Advertisement

The meeting at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old elegant mansion near Buckingham Palace, follows a charm offensive last week to engage with Trump at the White House to put Ukraine at the centre of negotiations and tilt his allegiances toward Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is hosting the leaders of more than a dozen countries and other officials, said he is determined to find an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

“We have an opportunity to come together to ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that secures their sovereignty and security," Starmer said in advance.

“Now is the time for us to unite in order to guarantee the best outcome for Ukraine, protect European security, and secure our collective future.” The summit will also include leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania.

The Turkish foreign minister, NATO secretary-general and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council will also attend.

Zelenskyy received broad support from leaders across Europe after the White House fiasco, which was exceptional for featuring an attack on an ally — and because it was broadcast on live television.

Starmer embraced Zelenskyy when he arrived on Saturday for a private meeting — a day before a get-together had been scheduled before the summit.