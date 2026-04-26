White House shooting: UK's Starmer conveys relief to Trump after shooting
Starmer had 'expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured'
US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC. Reuters
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump on Sunday and expressed relief that the US President and the First Lady were safe following a shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
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"He (Starmer) extended his best wishes to the President and First Lady following the shocking scenes at last night's White House Correspondents Dinner," the spokesperson said.
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They added that Starmer had "expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured."
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