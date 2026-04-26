British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump on Sunday and expressed relief that the US President and the First Lady were safe following a shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

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"He (Starmer) extended his best wishes to the President and First Lady following the shocking scenes at last night's White House Correspondents Dinner," the spokesperson said.

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They added that Starmer had "expressed his relief that the President and First Lady were safe and wished a speedy recovery to the officer injured."