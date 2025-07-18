White House suggests Alcatraz facility could house illegal immigrants awaiting deportation

Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while talking about Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum's visit to Alcatraz, said that US President Donald Trump suggested the reopening of the prison.

Leavitt, while addressing the weekly press briefing, said that following through Trump's suggestion, the two went to recce the site, which may also house illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

"Well, this was an idea of the president. He spoke about it in May and he directed his administration to review a reopening plan for Alcatraz if it is possible, which is why the attorney general and the secretary of interior have traveled there today. They are touring the site and if the Alcatraz prison is reopened, it would be under the purview of the Bureau of Prisons. The Secretary of Interior also would play a big role in this as well. So, they're there to review the site today," she said.

"On who the president wants to see housed in Alcatraz- the worst of the worst criminals in this country, both American criminals who convict heinous convict heinous crimes, but also illegal alien criminals before deportation as well," Leavitt added.

Meanwhile, Burgum said in a post on X, "LAW AND ORDER- In US President Donald Trump's America, law and order will be fully enforced, and today's visit to Alcatraz with Attorney General Pam Bondi marked a powerful step toward ensuring dangerous criminals are held accountable and Americans remain safe."

LAW AND ORDER 🇺🇸 In @POTUS’ America, law and order will be fully enforced, and today’s visit to Alcatraz with @AGPamBondi marked a powerful step toward ensuring dangerous criminals are held accountable and Americans remain safe. pic.twitter.com/faxEiZwBR0 — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) July 17, 2025

Bondi, in a post on X said Burgum and she were working to make America safe.

A great morning at Alcatraz with @SecretaryBurgum. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/oXOh1CrG6U — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 17, 2025

"A great morning at Alcatraz with Secretary Doug Burgum. Under President Trump, we are Making America Safe Again."

After touring the facility, Bondi touted the prison during an interview with Fox News, as quoted by CNN, and said that, if reopened, it could be used to hold "violent prisoners."

"It could hold it could hold illegal aliens. It could hold anything," she said during the interview with Fox News. "This is a terrific facility -- needs a lot of work, but no one has been known to escape from Alcatraz and survive," she said, CNN reported. (ANI)

