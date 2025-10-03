DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / White House warns of mass layoffs as US government shutdown deepens

White House warns of mass layoffs as US government shutdown deepens

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], October 3 (ANI): The White House on Thursday (local time) warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown drags on, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington.

Advertisement

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters outside the White House that administration officials were already preparing for possible layoffs. "It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, Fox News reported.

Advertisement

Leavitt placed the blame squarely on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal. "These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open," she said. She further alleged that Democrats were "playing politics" with the crisis, pointing to disagreements over health care benefits for undocumented immigrants as a sticking point.

Advertisement

She said to the reporter, "Let me ask you, do you think illegal aliens should get medicare benefits?

She further added that, Medicare benefits go to the most vulnerable people of our country. But the Biden administration allowed tens of thousandsof illegal aliens from all over the world to come into the country and get free benefits "

Advertisement

The federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without a budget. Essential services continue to operate, but many departments face disruptions as negotiations remain stalled, as per Fox News.

President Donald Trump, who has sought to use the shutdown to push for deeper spending cuts, said he was scheduled to meet OMB Director Russell Vought to discuss which agencies might face reductions. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent.

In a social media post, Trump appeared to embrace the political standoff, writing that Democrats had given him "an unprecedented opportunity" to reshape the federal government. "They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Leaders of both parties are privately and publicly adamant that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse: Republicans insist Democrats need to simply agree to extend current funding for another seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions for lending their votes to pass any funding measure in the Senate, as per CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts