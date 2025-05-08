White Smoke on the Vatican Chimney, a new Pope is elected

Vatican City, May 8 (ANI): White smoke is billowing from the top of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday indicating the cardinals have selected the next Pope, local media reported.

The voice of the six bells of St Peter's Basilca announced thatt the Church has its new Pope. "It's a moment of joy,the wait is over," the Vatican News said in a message.

Crowds erupted in cheers at the St. Peter's Square as cardinals announced through a billow of white smoke that a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away a day after Easter Sunday this year had been named.

The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel have elected the new Pope. He will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter's Basilica, t he Vatican News reported.

The previous two popes were both announced on the second day of the conclave.

In a short while the new Vicar of Christ will be announced.

The Catholic Church began the highly secretive process known as the "conclave" on Wednesday to elect the next pontiff following the death of Pope Francis last month. There are 133 voting cardinals, and any one of them needs to receive more than two-thirds of the vote to become the new pope.

At the end of each voting session, the cardinals burn the ballots. Black smoke means the cardinals haven't reached a consensus, and white smoke means there's a new Pope.The conclave process is highly secretive, which allows the church and cardinals "freedom" to choose a pope without outside influence. (ANI)

