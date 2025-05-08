DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / White Smoke on the Vatican Chimney, a new Pope is elected

White Smoke on the Vatican Chimney, a new Pope is elected

The voice of the six bells of St Peter's Basilca announced thatt the Church has its new Pope. 'It's a moment of joy,the wait is over,' the Vatican News said in a message.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:12 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vatican City, May 8 (ANI): White smoke is billowing from the top of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican on Thursday indicating the cardinals have selected the next Pope, local media reported.

The voice of the six bells of St Peter's Basilca announced thatt the Church has its new Pope. "It's a moment of joy,the wait is over," the Vatican News said in a message.

Crowds erupted in cheers at the St. Peter's Square as cardinals announced through a billow of white smoke that a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away a day after Easter Sunday this year had been named.

Advertisement

The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel have elected the new Pope. He will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter's Basilica, t he Vatican News reported.

The previous two popes were both announced on the second day of the conclave.

Advertisement

In a short while the new Vicar of Christ will be announced.

The Catholic Church began the highly secretive process known as the "conclave" on Wednesday to elect the next pontiff following the death of Pope Francis last month. There are 133 voting cardinals, and any one of them needs to receive more than two-thirds of the vote to become the new pope.

At the end of each voting session, the cardinals burn the ballots. Black smoke means the cardinals haven't reached a consensus, and white smoke means there's a new Pope.The conclave process is highly secretive, which allows the church and cardinals "freedom" to choose a pope without outside influence. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper