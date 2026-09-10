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Home / World / WHO chief meets JP Nadda, praises India's health gains in maternal, child care and TB fight

WHO chief meets JP Nadda, praises India's health gains in maternal, child care and TB fight

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ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Dili [Timor-Leste], September 10 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday praised India's progress in the health sector, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against noncommunicable diseases.

The WHO chief said he met India's Health Minister JP Nadda and congratulated him on the country's "impressive health gains".

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In a post on X, the WHO Chief wrote, “I met India’s Health Minister @JPNadda and congratulated him on the country’s impressive health gains, particularly in maternal and child health and the fight against noncommunicable diseases. Through 160,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, India is bringing screening for hypertension, diabetes and common cancers closer to communities, with referral pathways for care.”

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Highlighting India's healthcare initiatives, Tedros said that through 160,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, the country is bringing screening for hypertension, diabetes and common cancers closer to communities, with referral pathways for care.

He also praised the role of ASHA workers in expanding healthcare access, saying they are an example of healthcare reaching people where they are by supporting mothers and children from conception through adolescence.

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“India’s ASHA workers are another powerful example of health care reaching people where they are, supporting mothers and children from conception through adolescence. Together with expanded immunisation and the rise in institutional deliveries from 78% to 93%, this is contributing to sustained declines in maternal and child mortality,” the post read.

Tedros further said that discussions with Nadda also covered India's efforts to end tuberculosis, strengthen regulation of medical products, and its support to WHO on issues including traditional medicine and the ongoing negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

“We also discussed India’s determined efforts to #EndTB, strengthen regulation of medical products, and its important support for @WHO, including on traditional medicine and the ongoing negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system of the WHO Pandemic Agreement,” the post further read.

The WHO chief's post was shared in connection with the 79th Regional Committee (RC79) meeting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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