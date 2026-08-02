WHO: Ebola outbreak in DR Congo spiralling out of control, risk of transmission escalating

Geneva [Switzerland], August 2 (ANI/WAM): The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains out of control, with the epidemiological situation continuing to deteriorate and the risk of cross-border transmission to neighbouring countries increasing.

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In a statement, the organisation said that the outbreak is now the largest Ebola outbreak ever reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As of 30th July 2026, a total of 3,605 confirmed cases, including 1,587 deaths, have been reported, corresponding to a crude case fatality ratio (CFR) of 44%.

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The continued increase in cases, expanding geographic spread, and persistently high mortality underscore the rapidly evolving nature of this public health emergency.

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During the most recent complete reporting week (epidemiological week 30), the highest weekly number of reported cases (567) and deaths (296) to date were recorded, underscoring the exceptional pace of transmission.

The convergence of insecurity, population displacement and mobility, and cross-border movements complicates response operations and increases the risk of further geographical spread. (ANI/WAM)

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