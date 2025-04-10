WHO races to contain dengue threat in quake-hit Myanmar

Mandalay [Myanmar], April 10 (ANI): In the wake of Myanmar's devastating earthquake, thousands of displaced families now face an escalating health crisis, as the threat of dengue outbreaks rises sharply across makeshift camps, an official press release by the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated.

The WHO, in coordination with local health authorities, has stepped in to launch an urgent prevention and control effort in some of the country's hardest-hit regions.

"We lost everything in the earthquake--then my daughter got sick with high fever," said Daw Nandar, cradling her 8-year-old daughter under the plastic sheet they now call home in Mandalay.

Advertisement

"At first, we thought her fever was just from the stress and heat--after all we'd been through. But days passed, and it only got worse. We had no money for treatment, no clinic nearby, nowhere to turn. Luckily, the health workers arrived and tested her right away. Because of them, my daughter received all the care she needed. She is recovering faster now."

Her voice echoes the experience of many in Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw--regions that not only suffered structural damage in the earthquake but are now grappling with fragile shelter conditions, stagnant water, and increased mosquito exposure. These compounding factors create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of dengue, a disease particularly dangerous for children and pregnant women.

Advertisement

To avert a secondary public health emergency, WHO is deploying 4,500 rapid diagnostic test kits to frontline responders and health workers. These will be used in displacement sites and remote villages to ensure dengue cases are detected and treated early.

In addition, 500 tent nets are being distributed to protect children and infants from mosquito bites. A shipment of 6.2 tons of Temephos is also being used for targeted larviciding in areas identified as high-risk mosquito breeding grounds.

"We cannot wait for dengue to become the next disaster," said Elena Vuolo, Deputy Head of WHO Country Office Myanmar. "This intervention is not just about vector control. It's about protecting lives, preventing further suffering, and making sure recovery is built on resilience. If we don't act now, a dengue outbreak will follow soon in these open-air living conditions. The most important part of this initiative is that we are targeting our support to those who would otherwise be left behind."

This dengue prevention push is a crucial part of WHO's broader emergency health response, which includes treating earthquake-related injuries and preventing disease outbreaks in overcrowded camps. The challenge is compounded by the oncoming monsoon season, which could drastically increase mosquito populations and disease transmission, the press release stated.

Overcrowded tents, poor waste management, and damaged infrastructure have all contributed to mosquito breeding in affected areas. With water supply systems disrupted, families are being forced to store water in open containers--another major risk factor. Meanwhile, the absence of reliable healthcare access in quake-hit zones makes early diagnosis and treatment of dengue difficult, potentially leading to a surge in severe cases.

"This is what building resilience means," Vuolo added. "We cannot wait for the next outbreak. We need to prevent it now and protect those most at risk--that's how we lay the foundation for stronger, healthier communities after everything else has been lost."

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, WHO launched a Flash Appeal for USD 8 million to fund life-saving trauma care, prevent infectious disease outbreaks, and restore basic health services across affected regions over the next 30 days.

The agency continues to advocate for donor support, emphasising that each contribution helps sustain operations in the hardest-hit areas, stated the press release.

With temporary camps still overflowing and infrastructure in ruins, WHO's efforts underline a simple but urgent truth: public health cannot be an afterthought in crisis response. For the families like Daw Nandar's--living in uncertainty, clinging to recovery--the work of prevention may well be the difference between survival and collapse. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)