WHO South-East Asia Regional Committee members adopt Dili Declaration, agree to ramp up progress towards Universal Health Coverage 

Dili [Timor-Leste], September 11 (ANI): The 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia concluded on Friday (local time) with Member States adopting the Dili Declaration on Human Resources for Health: Equity in Specialised Care, along with various landmark decisions to advance health equity, strengthen health systems and accelerate progress towards Universal Health Coverage.

The four-day meeting brought together Health Ministers, senior health officials and delegates from across the WHO South-East Asia Region.

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According to an official statement, at the close of the meeting, “Member States adopted the Dili Declaration on Human Resources for Health: Equity in Specialised Care and key resolutions on medical devices, diagnostics and assistive technology; health facility resilience; patient and blood safety; sustainable health financing; ending tuberculosis; and vaccine confidence and uptake to advance measles and rubella elimination.”

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They also extended the regional action plan on viral hepatitis, HIV and sexually transmitted infections to 2030 and strengthened regional cooperation on digital health and artificial intelligence.

“Equitable access to specialised care took centre stage in the Dili Declaration, which commits countries to address disparities in where specialised services and skilled health workers are available,” the statement read, adding that workforce distribution, availability and competencies alongside stronger workforce planning and health-system capacity are essential to closing gaps in access.

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Earlier, speaking about the conclusion of the meeting, Union Health Minister JP Nadda also highlighted how India's efforts in improving public health also recieved significant recognition.

"Concluding a meaningful engagement at the 79th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia in Dili, Timor-Leste, I had the privilege of representing India and sharing our progress towards a stronger, more equitable and resilient health system. India’s public health achievements received significant recognition, including @WHO awards for sustaining the elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus and for leadership in tackling non-communicable diseases through primary healthcare," the union minister said on X.

Member States endorsed the Declaration following the Ministerial Roundtable and agreed to review progress in 2027 and 2029, with a final report in 2030. There were also major steps taken towards greater cooperation on digital health and artificial intelligence, establishing the South-East Asia Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Network (SEA-DAC).

“The network will bring countries together to share expertise, experience and practical approaches, strengthen digital health systems and advance responsible use of AI. It will complement wider regional efforts to accelerate digital health priorities, including through the Banyan Framework accelerator,” the statement added.

For the first time, medical devices, in vitro diagnostics and assistive technology featured as a dedicated Regional Committee agenda, culminating in a resolution that moves countries towards a life-cycle approach to access.

The approach covers everything from essential and priority lists, health technology assessment and regulation to procurement, installation, maintenance, supply continuity and replacement. Countries will establish national leadership mechanisms by 2027, complete baseline assessments by 2028 and develop costed implementation plans by 2030, while tracking functionality, downtime, stock-outs and geographic equity.

The statement highlighted how Health facilities now withstand increasingly complex shocks, from disasters and disease outbreaks to climate-related events and other emergencies.

Member States agreed to sustainable financing for Health for All. The decision urges countries to strengthen sustainable and resilient financing, increase domestic investment in line with national circumstances and fiscal capacity, improve financial protection and sustainably finance comprehensive primary health care. It also encourages evidence-based priority-setting and strategic purchasing, supported by national health accounts and health technology assessment.

Adding urgency to close the gap to end tuberculosis, Member States renewed their commitment to end tuberculosis by 2030, with a stronger focus on rapid diagnosis, wider use of WHO-recommended diagnostics, active case finding and prevention, and people-centred treatment, including for drug-resistant TB. The resolution on TB also called for stronger domestic financing and social protection for people affected by TB.

“Building trust in vaccines is critical to eliminating measles and rubella, Member States agreed in a resolution on vaccine confidence and uptake. Countries will strengthen access to quality immunisation services, engage communities more effectively, track behavioural and social drivers of vaccination and identify and respond to misinformation,” the statement stressed

The decisions taken at the 79th Regional Committee give the Region a stronger platform to turn commitments into action — advancing equity, strengthening health systems and moving closer to Health for All, including for people living in remote, island, underserved and vulnerable communities. (ANI)

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