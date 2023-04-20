WHO urges sides in Sudan conflict to allow humanitarian corridor for medical attention

Geneva, April 20
The World Health Organisation urged both sides in Sudan to pause fighting to allow people to get medical attention if needed and to open up a humanitarian passage for health workers, patients and ambulances, the WHO regional director said on Thursday.
Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, was speaking at a virtual press conference. Reuters
