WHO warns against Covid complacency

Geneva, September 23

The WHO on Thursday again warned against complacency in fighting Covid-19, urging for coordinated action and political commitments to save lives and prevent economic and health damage from the ongoing pandemic.

"The pandemic is not over, but the end is in sight...Being able to see the end does not mean we are at the end," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He said the pandemic was still inflicting a death toll of 10,000 per week, most of which could be prevented, while large vaccination gaps existed, especially in low- and middle-income countries, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"That means everyone needs to use, when needed, the simple tools that are available to stay safe: distancing, masks and ventilation. And it means everyone needs access to the medical tools to stay safe: vaccines, tests and treatments," he said. -- IANS