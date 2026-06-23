Who’s Andy Burnham — ‘king of the north’ seeking to lead Britain

Four years ago Andy Burnham complained he was repeatedly denied a main-stage speaking slot at the Labour Party conference under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership, saying it was a sign of disrespect for his then position as Greater Manchester Mayor.

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There was some sympathy for one of Labour’s most popular politicians, but now, as he seeks to become Britain’s seventh Prime Minister in a decade, Burnham must prove he can occupy that centre stage, win over restless voters and overcome the economic constraints that hamstrung his predecessors. Burnham’s pitch is that only he has the political charisma and the vision in Labour to connect with voters to defeat the populist anti-immigration Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, which has led in every poll since early last year.

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His decisive victory in a contest for a seat in Parliament last week, where Reform had recently performed strongly in local elections, has won over many Labour lawmakers after Starmer announced he would resign on Monday.

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Burnham “has proven his credentials in putting forward a Labour vision voters can rally around,” said Alex Sobel, a Labour member of Parliament.

His supporters see Burnham — who won the nickname “king of the north” for his defence of the area during the COVID-19 pandemic — as a leader who made his mark at the helm of one of Britain’s few regional success stories in recent years.

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But his critics portray Burnham as someone who has continually changed his policy positions and has sought to portray himself as a “normal man of the people” rather than the highly educated career politician he is.

On Monday, Burnham said he would stand to be Labour leader while one of his main rivals, former Health Minister Wes Streeting, said he would not oppose him in a leadership contest. So far, Burnham has only given hints of what his agenda could be if he becomes the next Prime Minister.

It is his record as Greater Manchester Mayor, a job he took in 2017 to escape what he called London-centric politics, that offers the best insight into his possible plans.

Burnham’s battle against then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the toughest COVID pandemic restrictions in 2020 raised his profile again beyond Manchester.