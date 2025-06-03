London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Branding Pakistan as a "failed state", UK MP Bob Blackman on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at India's neighbour, questioning if either "democracy or generals" was in charge of Pakistan, referring to the country's unchecked military influence in its governance.

Speaking to ANI following a meeting with the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London, the UK MP urged the international community to stand with India in its fight against terrorism while blisteringly critiquing Pakistan for its encouragement of terrorism in sovereign Indian territory and its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further slammed the nation for fostering a breeding ground for terror that undermines regional peace and stability, while calling for the reunification of Jammu and Kashmir under India as intended in 1947.

"Pakistan is a failed state. We don't have democracy in Pakistan. We have the people of parts of Pakistan, who are suffering under Pakistani military rule. So who's in charge? Is it the democracy or the Generals? And it's quite clear that terrorism is encouraged from Pakistan into sovereign India," Blackman stated.

"And so we've got to make sure we have to call out the message that the illegal occupation of part of India in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan should end. Those troops should leave, and the whole of Jammu and Kashmir should be united as one principal state, as was intended back in 1947. And then we can lead to the eradication of terrorism and make sure that the people of that great state can celebrate the beauty of the valley," he added.

Blackman further raised critical concerns over Pakistan's use of international aid money, questioning whether funds meant for the country's development were being diverted to purchase Chinese weapons for terrorism against India.

He also expressed the UK's condolences and support for India's anti-terrorism actions, emphasising India's desire for peace and questioning Pakistan's misuse of aid for military purposes, advocating for its use in health initiatives like polio eradication.

"We had a meeting and it's great to see the delegation from all parts of India... Everyone from the United Kingdom expresses their condolences and support for the people of India who've suffered this terrorist outrage... India wants peace and tranquillity between the two," Blackman stated.

"The money that's sent to Pakistan, what is it used for? What it shouldn't be used for is buying Chinese weapons that would then enable terrorists to attack India, and I take a very strong view that our international aid money that should go to Pakistan should be going for the eradication of polio and other infectious diseases that benefit the people of Pakistan rather than it being used illicitly for military purposes," he added.

The BJP MP-led all-party delegation earlier held a meeting with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India, which Blackman was a member of.

During the meeting, the UK MPs affirmed the country's solidarity with India in isolating Pakistan and enhancing security cooperation.

Key figures like House of Lords MP Lord Karan Bilimoria and former member of the UK Parliament Shailesh Vara also expressed unanimous cross-party support in the UK for India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, alongside discussions on deepening India-UK ties in trade, security, and education, despite last-minute camera restrictions leading to phone recordings. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)