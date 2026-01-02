Why Iranians are protesting

Iran is holding protests mainly because of economic hardship, with other political and social reasons adding to people’s anger.

Advertisement

Protests have erupted in Iran due to severe economic problems, including high inflation and the sharp fall of the national currency. Demonstrations that began in cities have spread to rural areas, with reports of deaths and arrests. Authorities say the protests are driven by rising prices and livelihood concerns, while protesters blame government mismanagement and sanctions for worsening living conditions.

Advertisement

Here’s a clear explanation:

Advertisement

Economic problems (main reason)

High inflation has made food, housing, and daily goods very expensive.

Advertisement

Iran’s currency (the rial) has collapsed, losing much of its value.

Many people struggle with unemployment, low wages, and poverty.

US and international sanctions have hurt Iran’s economy, limiting trade and investment.

Government dissatisfaction

Many Iranians are frustrated with the Islamic theocracy, believing leaders mismanage the economy.

Some feel corruption and poor planning benefit elites while ordinary people suffer.

Protesters often believe their voices are ignored by authorities.

Long-standing social anger

Past protests (especially after Mahsa Amini’s death in 2022) increased public anger and distrust.

Even though the current protests began over money, people are also expressing broader frustrations about rights and freedoms.

Triggering events

A sudden rise in prices or currency crash often sparks protests.

In some areas, clashes with security forces made protests more intense.

Regional and political pressure

Recent conflicts involving Iran, plus tension with the U.S. and Israel, have increased economic stress.

People worry that foreign policy costs are hurting daily life at home.