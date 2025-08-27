DT
PT
Wickremesinghe gets bail in graft case

Wickremesinghe gets bail in graft case

PTI
Colombo, Updated At : 12:24 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to former president Ranil Wickremesinghe in a case relating to alleged misuse of state funds. Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered that the 76-year-old leader be released on bail with three sureties of LKR 5 million each.

Wickremesinghe joined the proceedings virtually from the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His lawyers cited deteriorating health conditions, seeking his release on bail, while state attorneys opposed the plea and argued that he should remain in remand custody until the trial concludes. The case would be taken up again at the end of October, the court said.

