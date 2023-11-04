Wider conflict possible if war goes on: Hezbollah

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 3

Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday warned the US that it would begin operations from the northern side of Israel if the assault on Gaza was not halted. “The fighting can turn into a wider war. We are ready for all possibilities,” said Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech in Lebanon. Nasrallah, whose whereabouts are unknown, said, “Whoever wants to prevent a regional war, and I am talking to the Americans, must quickly halt the aggression on Gaza.”

Nasrallah’s remarks coincided with a visit to Israel by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who appealed to Israel to take steps to protect civilians in Gaza as its forces kept up their bombardment on Gaza. The Israeli military said its troops were fighting Hamas militants in close-quarter combat in Gaza.

Netanyahu, apparently replying to Blinken’s indirect suggestion for a temporary pause in hostilities, ruled out such a possibility till Israel got back all the hostages. There are 241 hostages in the custody of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Arriving in Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia, Blinken in his remarks first reiterated the American backing for Israel. Blinken also said the US and Israel had “identified mechanisms” to get much-needed fuel to Gaza's hospitals.

Meanwhile, an airstrike hit a convoy of ambulances, leading to a surge in death toll which is now estimated to be approaching 10,000.

