Wife of former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal burnt alive as protestors torch their house in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after suffering critical burns when their house in Kathmandu was torched during the violent protests, Khabarhub reported.

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources.

This comes as the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

Nepali Army had also issued a public request urging citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.

Over the past two days, these Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent. (ANI)

