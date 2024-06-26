Saipan, June 26
An aircraft carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has left Saipan after he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to obtaining and publishing US military secrets.
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands concluded a drawn-out legal saga that spanned continents.
The agreement with the US Justice Department required Assange to admit guilt to a single felony count but permitted him to return to his home country of Australia without any time in an American prison.
The judge sentenced him to five years he'd already spent behind bars in the United Kingdom, fighting extradition to the United States.
His plane was heading to Australia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as 2 suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...