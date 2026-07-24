Wildfire burns southern Europe as Spain declares national emergency; France seeks EU help, Italy battles in Sicily

Madrid [Spain], July 24 (ANI): Wildfires continued to rage across southern Europe, prompting mass evacuations and emergency responses in Spain, France and Italy as authorities battled fast-moving blazes fuelled by extreme heat and strong winds, according to Euronews.

Advertisement

Spain has declared a national emergency as wildfires threaten communities near Madrid and in the province of Avila.

Advertisement

According to Euronews, authorities said fires burning in the towns of Villa del Prado and San Martin de Valdeiglesias, west of the Spanish capital, remain "out of control" although emergency crews have managed to slow their spread in recent hours.

Advertisement

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from the affected areas, while parts of Spain are forecast to witness temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Announcing the move, the Government of Spain said in a post on X, "Tonight, a national interest emergency has been declared due to the fires in Madrid and Avila. Other provinces are also affected by the forest fires."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, France has sought assistance through the European Union's civil protection mechanism as multiple wildfires continue to spread across the country amid scorching temperatures.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a post on X, said the situation remained "very high tension", particularly in the southwestern department of Gironde, where fires have scorched more than 8,700 hectares.

"The situation remains under very high tension in the face of the fires ravaging the country, particularly in Gironde," Macron said in his post.

"France has requested the activation of the European Union's civil protection mechanism. We will soon be able to count on reinforcements from two Croatian Canadair aircraft, two Portuguese Air Tractor planes, as well as two heavy Black Hawk helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia," the post added.

The Gironde wildfire, which broke out in Saumos on Tuesday, has spread toward Le Porge and Lège-Cap-Ferret, forcing authorities to evacuate around 20,000 people, Euronews reported.

Macron also paid tribute to two firefighters who lost their lives while battling a blaze in the Merignac suburb of Bordeaux earlier this week.

"My thoughts go out to our firefighters and the rescue forces who are battling relentlessly on the fire front. Their courage commands respect," his post added.

According to Euronews, Gironde witnessed devastating wildfires in 2022 that forced nearly 50,000 people to flee after more than 30,000 hectares of forest were destroyed.

Another major wildfire is burning near the villages of Correns and Montfort-sur-Argens in the Var department of southeastern France, where about 2,700 hectares had been burnt as of Thursday evening.

Around 800 firefighters, supported by aerial firefighting resources, have been deployed to contain the blaze, Euronews reported.

In Italy, nearly 6,000 emergency responders, including firefighters, forest guards and civil protection personnel, have been deployed to combat wildfires across Sicily.

According to the regional government, the most severe fires have been reported in Casaboli, Bivona, Alimena, San Cataldo, Galati Mamertino, parts of the Madonie Regional Natural Park and the Syracuse area.

A firefighter, Alessandro Marchi, died while responding to a wildfire in San Cataldo earlier this week.

Expressing condolences, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on X, "The passing of the Battalion Chief Alessandro Marchi deeply saddens us. He lost his life while engaged in the operations to extinguish a vast fire in San Cataldo, carrying out his duty to the very end with courage, dedication, and an extraordinary sense of responsibility. To his family, his colleagues, and the entire National Fire Department, I extend my most heartfelt condolences and my closeness."

According to data from the European Forest Fires Information System cited by Euronews, wildfires have burned 254,388 hectares across the European Union since the beginning of this year.

While the figure is above the long-term average, it remains below the 270,449 hectares burnt during the same period in 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)