Wildfires spark New York air quality alert

New York, June 7
The central and eastern areas of New York came under an air quality health advisory on Wednesday as air quality worsened amid wildfires in Canada.
Levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an AQI value of 100.
The New York City government has urged residents to limit their outdoor activities to only what is necessary.
