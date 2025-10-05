Will advance preparations for first phase of Trump’s plan, says Israel

Israel's army on Saturday said it would advance preparations for the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and return all remaining hostages. The army said it was instructed by Israel's leaders to "advance readiness" for the implementation of the plan.

An official said Israel had moved to a defensive-only position in Gaza and would not actively strike. The official said no forces had been removed from the strip. The announcement came hours after Trump ordered Israel to stop bombing Gaza once Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan. Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, saying: "I believe they are ready for a lasting peace."

Trump appears keen to deliver on pledges to end the war and return dozens of hostages ahead of the second anniversary of the attack on Tuesday. His proposal unveiled earlier this week has widespread international support and was also endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Friday, Netanyahu's office said Israel was committed to ending the war that began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023 without addressing potential gaps with the militant group.

Netanyahu has come under increasing pressure from the international community and Trump to end the conflict.

The official said Netanyahu put out the rare late-night statement, saying Israel had started to prepare for Trump's plan due to pressure from the US administration.

An Egyptian official says talks were underway for the release of hostages, as well as hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.

Meanwhile, Spain, Italy and Portugal geared up for mass demonstrations to protest Israel’s war in Gaza on Saturday. Protests in Madrid and Barcelona have been called for weeks ago, while calls for demonstrations in Rome and Lisbon followed widespread anger after the Israeli interception of an aid flotilla that had set sail from Barcelona.