"Will be with India with full strength ": Rajya Sabha MP SS Ahluwalia on all-party delegation visit to UAE

Dubai [UAE], May 24 (ANI): BJP leader and MP SS Ahluwalia, who is part of an all-party delegation that visited the UAE, said that the UAE stands with India now and in the future with full strength.

"When we left, we thought that the UAE was a friendly country, and we were going there, but we didn't know what would happen. When we came here, we saw that the friendly country had already condemned it from its side, just a few hours after the incident. But they were very impressed when we started telling them about the whole situation with our facts and figures. Then, the reaction and message they gave from their side made me feel that we did not expect as much as they are saying now. Condemning such incidents in strong words, they said that we were with India, we are with India today, and we will be with India with full strength in the future as well", the BJP MP said.

Highlighting India and UAE's approach towards maintaining regional stability and counter terrorism, SS Ahluwalia said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about "new normal" and UAE also feels that what should be the "new normal" for a "civilised society".

"It is like this that when our Prime Minister is talking about the 'new normal', then the UAE is also talking about the 'new normal', which is what should be the criteria of a civilised society in the coming days. How should a civilised society be? That is why, whatever laws they make, they prepare to create a good civilisation and society in their country. Whether they are making them from roads to education to the sky, they are making them about work culture. They feel that we are doing all this right, but what will we do if the environment gets spoiled due to terrorism, so for that also, how should a civilised society be, how should it behave, they are also making arrangements for that", he said.

SS Ahluwalia also highlighted Pakistan's political instability and stated that no Prime Minister in the country has been able to complete their tenure. He added that after stepping down from their position, the PMs in Pakistan are sent to jail or assassinated.

"As you heard, to date, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has not completed his full term, and many had to go to jail after leaving the post. Many Prime Ministers have been assassinated or hanged, and this itself proves that the agenda of the government in Pakistan is not how to make the nation rich; their agenda is to keep scaring us. Terror is a method of scaring as well as a method of committing heinous crimes, there is a need to leave all these things and make the world civilized and in the present era Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly told the youth and the people that our fight is not with the people of Pakistan, our fight is with terrorism. Wherever the terrorist is, we will fight against him", SS Ahluwalia told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde delivered a strong message regarding India's firm stance against terrorism.

Shinde emphasised that while India has always initiated dialogue, including gestures like the Lahore Declaration and Prime Ministerial visits to Pakistan, the response has often come in the form of terrorist attacks.

While addressing a press conference, Shinde said, "India is the one nations that has initiated dialogues time and again. There are many examples where our Prime Ministers visited Pakistan... After the Lahore Declaration, happened the Kargil war. So every time we initiated a discussion, we initiated a dialogue, but the answer given to us was the terrorist attack. I think their only motive is to destabilise India, which is progressing economically and where everyone is going ahead. I think it is very much important to understand that in the geopolitical region, in the Indian subcontinent, India is the only nation that is stable, that is going ahead." (ANI)

