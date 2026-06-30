"Will carry sentiments of people of J-K": Prez of J-K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian on attending funeral of Ali Khamenei in Iran

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Al-Musavi Al-Safavi, on Tuesday said that he will represent the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir while attending the funeral programme of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

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Speaking in Budgam, Aga Syed Hassan said that he had received an invitation via WhatsApp for the event scheduled to take place in Tehran from July 4.

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"I received an invitation via WhatsApp for the event in Tehran, scheduled to begin on July 4th. I view the committee's role in this light," he said.

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Expressing his intent to attend the ceremony, he said he hoped to be present at the funeral procession to pay respects on behalf of his community, describing the late Iranian leader as a figure whose contributions to Islam would be remembered for generations.

"May we be fortunate enough to attend the funeral procession," he said.

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"The service rendered to Islam by the martyr--whose name is synonymous with the cause--will be remembered for all time," he added.

Aga Syed Hassan further said he would carry messages of solidarity from Jammu and Kashmir during the event.

"God willing, I will be present there to offer floral tributes on behalf of the entire community. I will carry the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir--the spirit of those who stood by the leader--and participate in the programme," the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian added.

On Saturday, Iranian state media Press TV reported that authorities in the Islamic Republic announced detailed arrangements for the two-day public farewell and funeral ceremonies of the late leader, with officials expecting one of the largest public gatherings in the country's history.

In a televised interview, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Tehran Command, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, who is also the head of the headquarters overseeing the funeral arrangements, said the ceremonies would be held on July 4 and 5 and include public farewell events, funeral prayers and a funeral procession.

According to Press TV, citing Hassanzadeh, the public farewell ceremony will begin at 6 am (local time) on July 4 at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds, which will open to mourners from that time onwards.

He said the venue would not permit public access before the scheduled opening, while the farewell ceremony would continue until 8:00 pm (local time). Funeral prayers have been scheduled for the morning of July 5.

Hassanzadeh said two main ceremonies have been planned in Tehran, with the first comprising the public farewell and funeral prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds and the second involving the funeral procession at a separate location, as reported by Press TV.

Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the funeral ceremony of Ali Khamenei.

According to Iranian sources, the two dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral ceremonies in Iran on behalf of the Government of India, marking New Delhi's official representation at the event.

Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, earlier this year, leading to a widespread conflict in the West Asia region.

Earlier this month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

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